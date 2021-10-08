Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $138.60 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.85% of Onto Innovation worth $138,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $6,955,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $18,661,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.09 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

