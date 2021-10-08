Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $472.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $3,638,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,427 shares of company stock valued at $36,919,110. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

