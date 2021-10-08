Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 102,301 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 111,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2,651.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $155.81 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

