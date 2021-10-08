Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Inari Medical worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 81.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 90,363 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NARI stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

