Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCL opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

