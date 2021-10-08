464 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $4,500,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,390,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,160,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.06.

