Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $270.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.63.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.