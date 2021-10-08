68,875 Shares in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMLS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.68 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.