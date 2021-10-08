EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pure Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCYO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCYO stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 87.48%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

