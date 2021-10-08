Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,420 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 971.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

