Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 971.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.