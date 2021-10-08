Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,768.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,349 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 55.7% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,120,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 400,800 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of PSX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

