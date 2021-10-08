Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3,910.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,231 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.