Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31,221.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $295.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

