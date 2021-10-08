Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG)’s share price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Approximately 1,217,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,211,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.44 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of £10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.56.

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

