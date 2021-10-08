Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 11.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) shares traded down 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 123,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 83,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$102.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

