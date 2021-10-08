Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$24.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

