FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.13.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

