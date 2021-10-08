Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

