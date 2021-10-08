Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 252,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE BSN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSN. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.