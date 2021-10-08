Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 1,842,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,758.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

