Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $44.86 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Arcosa by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACA. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

