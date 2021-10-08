Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. 219,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,529% from the average session volume of 8,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XDQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000.

