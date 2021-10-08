Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 38,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,347,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000.

