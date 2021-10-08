247,561 Shares in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

CLSD stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

