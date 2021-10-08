EAM Investors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $48.47 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

