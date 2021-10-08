13,500 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.20.

NYSE CI opened at $204.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average is $233.06. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

