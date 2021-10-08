Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

