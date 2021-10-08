Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 367,174 Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 367,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.98% of Culp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CULP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Culp by 6,924.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

