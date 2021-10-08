William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.