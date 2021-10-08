William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 100,672 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,672 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 101,835.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 488,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 471,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 371,451 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

