William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,051 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.