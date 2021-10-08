Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,039.0 days.

OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

