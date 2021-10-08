Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,039.0 days.
OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
