Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of TLRY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilray stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tilray were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

