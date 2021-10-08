21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) versus Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Critical Survey

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Outbrain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.24 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.25 Outbrain $767.14 million 1.16 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than 21Vianet Group.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -10.03% -7.80% -2.62% Outbrain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 21Vianet Group and Outbrain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.50%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Outbrain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of Outbrain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Outbrain beats 21Vianet Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

