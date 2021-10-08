Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.89 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $11,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

RE opened at $266.07 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

