Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.16 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

