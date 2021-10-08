William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,481 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $68,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $246.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.35.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

