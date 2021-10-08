Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 13,309 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193,125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 344,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

