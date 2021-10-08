William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,026 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

