13,821 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

BCC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

