Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Expands By 17.0%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,973,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,541,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Pirelli & C. stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

