Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

