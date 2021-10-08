Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €8.80 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.19 ($9.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.53. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

