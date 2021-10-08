Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

ZNGA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 898,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

