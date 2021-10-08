West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WJRYY. Mizuho raised West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.41. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Japan Railway (WJRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.