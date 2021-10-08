Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Sold by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 46.8% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 964,043 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 51.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 371,571 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 128.8% during the second quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 467,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 263,351 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

