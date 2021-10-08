Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period.

NYSE MUE opened at $13.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

