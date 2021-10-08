Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Trex worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $105.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

