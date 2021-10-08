GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$49.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.34 billion and a PE ratio of -21.18. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$25.38 and a 12 month high of C$50.21.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.